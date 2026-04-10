Gujarat Police Dog Triumphs with Gold and Bronze at National Meet

In a remarkable achievement for the Gujarat Police, their highly-trained canine, 'Check', clinched both gold and bronze medals at the prestigious 69th All India Police Duty Meet. This event marked a significant triumph, as it was the first win for the state's police dog in 16 years.

The event, held from March 28 to April 2 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, saw Check excel in the competitive tracking category, securing a gold medal. The male canine also earned a bronze in the overall tracking category amidst a national gathering of police K9 squads and other experts.

Director General of Police (DGP) KLN Rao applauded Check and his handler, Ramesh Khant, for their exemplary performance. The championship highlighted intense competition from 45 dogs across various police and paramilitary forces, making Check's victory a proud moment for the Gujarat Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)