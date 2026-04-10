Tragedy on the Yamuna: Boat Accident Claims Lives in Vrindavan

Ludhiana officials have established dedicated control rooms in response to a tragic boating accident in Vrindavan that claimed at least 10 lives. The incident involved a boat carrying tourists from Punjab, which capsized in the Yamuna River on Friday afternoon.

In a coordinated effort, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain confirmed that special teams, comprising civil and police officers, have been dispatched to Vrindavan to assist local authorities. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached out to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, for collaborative support.

The capsizing occurred when the boat, carrying over 30 people, hit a floating pontoon near Kesi Ghat. Rescue operations continue as some individuals remain unaccounted for. Officials noted that recent dismantling of a pontoon bridge left hazardous floating debris in the area.