Tragedy in Telangana: Unfolding the Dark Truth Behind a Family's Demise

In a shocking incident in Telangana's Hanumakonda district, police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters by pushing them into a swimming pool. The heinous act was reportedly driven by his desire to marry a minor relative in hopes of having a male child.

Nine additional suspects, including family members, medical professionals, and others involved in illegal fetus sex determination and forced abortion, were detained. The murder was allegedly premeditated, with the man deceiving his family to the pool under the guise of offering them ice cream.

Authorities revealed that the man manipulated the pool environment, turning off lights and CCTV before committing the crime. The discovery of their bodies led to a police investigation, resulting in the man's arrest and highlighting the dark consequences of gender preference and coerced marital arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)