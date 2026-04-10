Union Minister Slams Congress Amid Women's Quota Amendment Debate
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over comments regarding an amendment in women's quota. He emphasized that women's reservation is centered on dignity and representation rather than political gains. The 106th Constitutional Amendment, providing one-third reservation for women, is now part of India's Constitution, with implementation linked to the next Census-based delimitation exercise.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over comments about amending women's quota, stating it's about dignity, not political credit. Pradhan emphasized the need for tangible outcomes for India's women rather than unfulfilled promises.
Kharge alleged that the Modi government's proposal to amend the women's reservation law violates the model code of conduct. Pradhan clarified that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (2023) wasn't a sudden demand from Congress but a long-pending promise now enshrined by the 106th Constitutional Amendment.
The Minister underscored that no state contributing to national progress will be disadvantaged and that expanded representation will enable more meaningful participation for women in legislatures while maintaining India's federal balance.
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