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Unified Command: Transforming India's Military Strategy

General Anil Chauhan discussed Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs) as a key defence reform to unify the Army, Navy, and Air Force under one commander for specific regions. This change aims to separate force generation from application, addressing modern warfare's complexity. Structural reforms and consensus among services are essential, despite ongoing implementation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:55 IST
Unified Command: Transforming India's Military Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, highlighted the consensus among India's services on Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs) during a defense seminar. The ITCs aim to integrate the Army, Navy, and Air Force under a unified command for specific regions, addressing the evolving complexities of modern warfare.

General Chauhan emphasized that separating force generation from force application would enhance efficiency. He discussed structural reforms within the military and mentioned that comprehensive dialogue and adaptation are crucial as issues arise in the implementation of these commands.

At the 'Ran Samvad' seminar, he underscored the importance of preparing the armed forces for future challenges and the need for a whole-of-nation approach. He indicated that technological advances and emerging domains in warfare necessitate continuous evolution and adaptability in India's defense strategy.

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