High Court Rejects Plea to Quash MPLB Chairman's Case Over Viral Video
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea by Noor Ahmed Azhari, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Muslim Personal Law Board, to quash criminal proceedings against him over a viral video. Azhari allegedly accused BJP-ruled states of targeting Muslims and disputing the Constitution, leading to his legal troubles.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has refused a request from Noor Ahmed Azhari, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Muslim Personal Law Board, to dismiss the criminal case against him related to a controversial viral video. In the video, Azhari allegedly condemned BJP-ruled states for actions against Muslims and undermining the Constitution.
The video, implicating government involvement in the killings of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, sparked a police investigation and an FIR against Azhari. Upon reviewing the chargesheet, the Pilibhit chief judicial magistrate summoned Azhari, prompting his plea to the high court to halt proceedings.
Justice Saurabh Srivastava stated that at the cognisance stage, the court must only determine if prima facie evidence exists, not assess the case's merits. While Azhari's counsel argued no offence under section 505(2) was committed, the court found potential disturbances to public peace and order, warranting continued legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Halts Criminal Proceedings Against Priest Over Religion Remarks
Mamata Banerjee wants to protect infiltrators, BJP wants to 'detect, delete and deport' illegal immigrants: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
Historic Release: Constitution Now in Sindhi for First Time
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in West Bengal
Punjab BJP Chief Urges Implementation of Crop Insurance Amid Natural Disasters