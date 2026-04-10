Congress Leader Pawan Khera Granted Temporary Bail Amid Allegations

In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has granted senior Congress leader Pawan Khera transit anticipatory bail for one week. Khera is embroiled in a legal tussle following allegations he made against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The court's decision came amid Khera's plea, which cited fear of arrest by Assam police.

The court's ruling allows Khera temporary reprieve, including a stipulation for a personal bond and cooperation with ongoing investigations. Furthermore, Khera must apply to the Assam jurisdictional court for further relief. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as Congress alleges political prosecution, countered by Assam's officials deeming the claims baseless.

The case has attracted considerable attention, highlighting the politically charged atmosphere. Chief Minister Sarma has criticized Congress for allegedly false accusations, while Khera maintains prominence due to the unfolding legal confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)