The Great Afghan Repatriation: A Nation in Transition
Approximately 175,000 Afghan nationals have returned to Afghanistan this year, contributing to over 2.1 million repatriations since 2023. While 1.4 million remain in Pakistan, ongoing efforts aim to address challenges including extremist threats, cross-border terrorism, and smuggling. Deportations were motivated by security and political factors, impacting Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
As of this year, about 175,000 Afghan nationals have made their way back to Afghanistan, adding to a total of over 2.1 million repatriations since the conclusion of 2023, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
UNHCR spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi highlighted the continuing return of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, as multiple border points facilitate thousands of crossings daily. Despite this, around 1.4 million displaced individuals, predominantly Afghan nationals, still reside in Pakistan.
The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) has raised alarms, pointing to Afghanistan's weak governance and porous borders, fostering a hub for extremist groups. Authorities have launched comprehensive deportation plans, citing security concerns and economic strain, while political undercurrents suggest additional motives for the mass expulsion.
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