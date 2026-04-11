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Royal Rift: Prince Harry's Charity in Legal Battle

Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry, is suing him for libel in a high-profile court case. The charity filed a defamation claim against Harry and Mark Dyer, alleging an adverse media campaign caused reputational harm. Both Harry and Dyer denied the claims, citing improper use of charitable funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:33 IST
Royal Rift: Prince Harry's Charity in Legal Battle
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In an unfolding legal drama, Sentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry, has initiated a libel lawsuit against him at the High Court in London. The public filing reveals the charity's allegations of defamation caused by an adverse media campaign spearheaded by the Duke of Sussex and Mark Dyer.

Established in 2006 to support young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, Sentebale claims this ongoing media attack has disrupted operations and tarnished its reputation. Harry and Dyer, however, vociferously deny the accusations, decrying the use of charitable funds for legal action as opposed to aiding Southern African communities.

This legal confrontation follows internal upheaval when Harry and other trustees, including co-founder Prince Seeiso, resigned amid allegations of bullying, which were later found unsubstantiated by the Charity Commission, though criticisms of governance were raised.

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