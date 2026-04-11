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Trump Highlights Graphic Attack to Propel Immigration Debate

US President Donald Trump has shared a graphic video depicting a deadly attack by a Haitian immigrant. The incident, which left a Bangladeshi woman dead at a Florida gas station, is being used by Trump to advocate for his mass deportation policy. Critics argue this unfairly portrays immigrants as criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:25 IST
Trump Highlights Graphic Attack to Propel Immigration Debate
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US President Donald Trump has publicly shared a disturbing video showing a Haitian immigrant allegedly attacking and killing a woman with a hammer at a Florida gas station. The incident, which occurred on April 2 in Fort Myers, involved 40-year-old Rolbert Joachin and victim Nilufa Easmin, a Bangladeshi immigrant.

Trump utilized the video, posted on his Truth Social account, to bolster his administration's immigration policies, which critics accuse of unjustly labeling immigrants as criminals. The victim, described as a devoted mother, was working at the gas station when she was attacked, and Joachin has been charged with murder.

The video presents a stark and graphic scene of violence as Joachin repeatedly strikes the victim. Fort Myers police arrested Joachin the same day of the attack, and he is set to be arraigned on May 4. The incident has intensified the ongoing debate regarding immigrant crime in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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