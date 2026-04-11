Historic Diplomatic Talks: Israel and Lebanon Set to Meet in Washington

In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli and Lebanese envoys are scheduled to meet in Washington next week. The discussions aim to address the ongoing conflict involving Hezbollah and Israeli military forces, amidst U.S. efforts to restore peace in the region.

This meeting follows intensified Israeli airstrikes in response to missile attacks by Hezbollah. The conflict, which began on March 2, escalated into a broader military operation in southern Lebanon, displacing thousands.

High-level negotiations, including bilateral talks under U.S. mediation, seek to establish a ceasefire. The talks also address long-standing issues such as disarming Hezbollah and securing a peace agreement, despite Lebanon's fragile internal politics and escalating opposition towards Hezbollah's armed status.

(With inputs from agencies.)