IMF and World Bank Announce 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have confirmed that Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will host their 2029 annual meetings, following a decision made by the governors of both institutions on Friday. This marks the event's return to the UAE, where it was last held in 2003, in Dubai.

The annual meetings are pivotal gatherings for central bankers, finance and development ministers, as well as private sector leaders, as they collectively address pressing global economic challenges. These crucial events typically take place for two years at the IMF and World Bank headquarters in Washington, with every third iteration held in a member country.

The detailed planning for the meetings includes the upcoming 2026 event, which is slated for October in Bangkok, Thailand, demonstrating the institutions' commitment to rotating the venue to foster international cooperation and dialogue.