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Judge Pauses Arizona's Case Against Kalshi in Gambling Law Clash

A federal judge temporarily halted Arizona's enforcement of gambling laws against predictive market operator Kalshi. The judge's decision delays state criminal charges amid a federal lawsuit, arguing Arizona is overstepping its authority. This legal battle may redefine prediction markets' regulatory landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 11-04-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 05:05 IST
Judge Pauses Arizona's Case Against Kalshi in Gambling Law Clash
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has temporarily stopped Arizona from enforcing its gambling laws against predictive market operator Kalshi. This decision comes amid a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration challenging Arizona's authority in the matter.

US District Judge Michael Liburdi's ruling halts Arizona's criminal proceedings against Kalshi, which involved allegations of operating an illegal gambling operation. State prosecutors had planned to hold an arraignment hearing, which has now been called off.

This case highlights a contentious debate over the regulatory jurisdiction of prediction markets, as Kalshi claims to operate within a financial framework supervised by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission, rather than falling under Arizona's gambling laws.

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