Federal Ruling Halts Arizona's Charges Against Prediction Market Kalshi
A federal judge halted Arizona's prosecution of prediction market Kalshi, siding with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The CFTC, which claims federal law overrides state regulations, secured a temporary restraining order. The case highlights tensions between state and federal control over prediction markets and gambling laws.
A federal judge has intervened to stop Arizona's criminal case against the prediction market Kalshi, siding with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which is challenging states' right to regulate this burgeoning industry.
In a significant ruling announced by the CFTC, U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi granted a temporary restraining order preventing Arizona from pursuing criminal charges against CFTC-regulated markets. The CFTC argues that Arizona's attempt to impose state criminal law is a dangerous overreach that conflicts with federal jurisdiction.
This legal decision arrives amid a broader conflict between state gaming regulators and prediction market operators, with Arizona being the first to file a criminal case against Kalshi. The dispute underscores ongoing tensions over who controls the regulation of prediction markets, as highlighted by challenges from the Trump administration against various states' regulatory efforts.
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