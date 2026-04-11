Diplomatic Dialogues: Vikram Misri's Mission to Europe

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set for a diplomatic mission to Paris and Berlin, focusing on critical issues like energy, trade, and defense against the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Following a series of high-level meetings in the US, Misri's European tour will involve significant dialogues in Paris with Martin Briens, France's secretary general, touching on topics such as civil nuclear energy, cyber, and artificial intelligence.

In Berlin, he will engage with Géza Andreas von Geyr, discussing bilateral cooperation in fields like green energy, technology, and global security, underscoring the importance of these nations in addressing global challenges.