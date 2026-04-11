Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to embark on a significant three-day diplomatic mission to Paris and Berlin, commencing this Sunday. The visit aims to address critical sectors such as energy, trade, and defense, which are increasingly significant in today's complex geopolitical framework.

While in Paris, Misri will co-chair discussions with Martin Briens, focusing on a breadth of issues including civil nuclear energy, cyber initiatives, and defense. This meeting comes on the heels of reviewing India's relationships with Germany, where talks will cover trade, technology, and green energy.

Misri's visit is pivotal, coming after recent visits from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron to India, enabling a thorough review of bilateral relations and progressing ongoing cooperation efforts.