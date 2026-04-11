Illegal Liquor Racket Busted in Pratapnagar

In a significant bust, the Excise and Taxation Department, assisted by local police, dismantled an illegal liquor racket in the Pratapnagar area, recovering 170 boxes of alcohol on Friday.

The operation uncovered the illicit trade being hidden under the facade of a local grocery store. Despite the success of the seizure, the prime suspect, Sunny Sehgal, managed to evade arrest and remains at large.

The investigation revealed that the operations were linked to a grocery store rented by Suresh Kumar. Locals were aware of the activity but no action was taken previously. Authorities have now registered a case and are preparing to raid suspected hideouts to apprehend the remaining culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)