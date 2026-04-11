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China's Covert Arms Deal with Iran: A Strategic Shift?

U.S. intelligence reports reveal that China is planning to send air defense systems to Iran, potentially via third countries to disguise their origin. High-level talks between the U.S. and Iran are scheduled in Pakistan to address their ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:27 IST
China's Covert Arms Deal with Iran: A Strategic Shift?

In a significant development, U.S. intelligence has surfaced information suggesting that China is on the verge of supplying new air defense systems to Iran. This move, reported by CNN, could materialize within weeks, as per insiders privy to current intelligence assessments.

Compounding the geopolitical intrigue is the revelation that China might utilize third countries as intermediaries to obscure the shipments' source. Despite attempts to elicit comments, the U.S. State Department, the White House, and Chinese diplomatic entities have remained silent on Reuters' inquiries.

Sources, who opted for anonymity, disclosed that the military aid involves shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, also known as MANPADs. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Iran have agreed to participate in high-level negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, aimed at resolving their six-week-old conflict.

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