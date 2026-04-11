China's Covert Arms Deal with Iran: A Strategic Shift?

In a significant development, U.S. intelligence has surfaced information suggesting that China is on the verge of supplying new air defense systems to Iran. This move, reported by CNN, could materialize within weeks, as per insiders privy to current intelligence assessments.

Compounding the geopolitical intrigue is the revelation that China might utilize third countries as intermediaries to obscure the shipments' source. Despite attempts to elicit comments, the U.S. State Department, the White House, and Chinese diplomatic entities have remained silent on Reuters' inquiries.

Sources, who opted for anonymity, disclosed that the military aid involves shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, also known as MANPADs. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Iran have agreed to participate in high-level negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, aimed at resolving their six-week-old conflict.