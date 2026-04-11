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Crackdown on Fraud: Delhi Police Arrest Trio in Rs 10 Lakh Scam

Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals over a Rs 10 lakh online investment scam. The fraud was reported by Amit Kumar Jain, who was deceived into transferring funds with promises of high stock market returns. The accused were caught following bank account trace analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:59 IST
Crackdown on Fraud: Delhi Police Arrest Trio in Rs 10 Lakh Scam
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Delhi Police have arrested three individuals in connection with an Rs 10 lakh online investment scam. Officers revealed that the case originated from a complaint lodged on February 2 by Amit Kumar Jain from Shahdara. Jain was reportedly conned by unknown individuals on the promise of lucrative stock market returns.

The complaint highlighted Jain was lured into a social media group in December 2025, where he was convinced to invest money. Believing the group's guarantees of assured profits, Jain transferred the money, only to find himself isolated as the agents severed all communication links.

Investigations revealed that the swindled funds passed through a bank account based in Rohini. Acting on this lead, authorities conducted a raid in Vijay Vihar, leading to the arrest of Sumit, Sandeep, and Kamal Kumar. The investigation is ongoing as police explore further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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