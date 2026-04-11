Tragedy on the Yamuna: Boat Capsize Claims Lives, Sparks Inquiry
The boat capsize incident on the Yamuna River in Mathura claimed 11 lives and left 22 injured, with four still missing. The operator was arrested for neglecting safety measures. The investigation is underway, focusing on missing persons, possible negligence, and the pontoon bridge repairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The tragic boat capsize on the Yamuna River in Mathura has resulted in 11 deaths, with the discovery of an additional victim's body during ongoing search efforts.
Officials report that the vessel's operator neglected safety protocols, leading to his arrest. Four people remain missing as search operations continue.
An investigation has been launched to probe the negligence and circumstances surrounding the pontoon bridge repairs, as families mourn the loss and call for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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