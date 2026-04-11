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Historic U.S.-Iran Talks Aim for Peace Amid Regional Tensions

High-level U.S. and Iranian officials met in Islamabad for historic talks, attempting to end a six-week conflict. Discussions included the Strait of Hormuz, frozen Iranian assets, and regional ceasefires. While progress was made, deep mistrust persists, with Iran demanding control over the vital waterway as negotiations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:15 IST
Historic U.S.-Iran Talks Aim for Peace Amid Regional Tensions
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High-ranking officials from the United States and Iran gathered in Islamabad for unprecedented discussions, marking the most significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations in decades. The talks, which focused on resolving the ongoing six-week war, included Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian counterparts Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Abbas Araqchi.

Key issues on the table were the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and regional ceasefire agreements. Conflicting reports emerged regarding U.S. naval movements in the strait, with President Trump asserting that Iran's mine-dropping ships had been sunk.

The negotiations highlighted deep mistrust between the parties, with Iran demanding acknowledgment of its authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The talks represent a cautious yet critical step towards a comprehensive agreement that could impact global energy markets and regional stability.

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