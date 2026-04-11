Kashmir Drug Bust: Eight Arrested, Massive Contraband Seized

KASHMIR – In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, law enforcement in Kashmir arrested eight individuals suspected of drug peddling. The arrests came following coordinated raids executed in the districts of Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam on Saturday, uncovering vast amounts of contraband.

The operation in Anantnag's Shangus area saw police detain Riyaz Ahmad Sheikh and Aadil Latif after raiding Sheikh's residence, where they found approximately 5.75 kg of ganja. Separately, Saqib Ahmad Lone was caught at Sangam Chowk with 140 grams of charas, and another arrest in Bumzoo KP Road led to the seizure of 5.24 kg of illegal substances.

In Baramulla, a raid based on intel from accused Muzaffar Ahmad Dar prompted a search at a family member's property, revealing a substantial cache of charas-like material. Meanwhile, a search in Budgam resulted in the capture of Rehan Ahmed Bhat, who was found with charas wrapped in corn husk. All suspects have been detained, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)