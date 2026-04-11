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Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

An all-party meeting chaired by ADM in Payyannur, following post-poll violence, resolved to curb provocations and record cases for reported events. Strategies include increased police presence, patrolling, and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas. Political representatives pledged to curb further violence and provocative remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:37 IST
Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur
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  • Country:
  • India

In response to the surge of post-election violence in Kerala's Payyannur constituency, an all-party meeting chaired by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K Balagopalan was held on Saturday. The meeting, attended by representatives from major political parties, aimed to restore peace following the attacks on local properties after polling ended last Thursday.

Officials announced a range of measures, including heightened police presence and surveillance, to curtail further violence. The ADM confirmed that CCTV cameras would be installed in sensitive areas, and additional personnel would be deployed to reinforce night patrols, bolstered by 15 vehicles from the election flying squad.

Political leaders present at the meeting pledged their commitment to maintaining peace and avoiding inflammatory statements. This stance was agreed upon to prevent further escalation, with all incidents reported thus far slated for investigation and potential legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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