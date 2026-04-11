Strengthening Ties: Pakistan's Fighter Jets Join Saudi Arabia Under Defense Pact

Pakistan has dispatched fighter jets and military personnel to Saudi Arabia, reinforcing security ties under a defense pact, Saudi Arabia's defense ministry announced. The arrival of Pakistani aircraft at King Abdulaziz Air Base underscores the commitment to mutual security cooperation.

This strategic deployment comes in response to recent Iranian strikes that targeted key Saudi energy sites, raising regional tensions. The Pakistani government, speaking anonymously, emphasized that the forces are present to bolster defense, not to instigate conflict.

The mutual defense agreement signed in September, signifies a long-standing partnership. Pakistan has provided military and advisory support to Saudi Arabia, which has reciprocated with financial aid during economic challenges. Discussions for economic assistance continue as both nations aim to maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)