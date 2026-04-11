Historic U.S.-Iran Talks in Pakistan Aim to End Six-Week War

U.S. and Iranian delegations met in Islamabad in a significant diplomatic move to resolve their six-week conflict, marking the highest-level talks in five decades. This strategic meeting seeks to negotiate control over the Strait of Hormuz and other critical issues.

The talks followed a ceasefire agreement aiming to allow passage through the crucial transit point for global energy supplies. However, skepticism remains high, with both sides maintaining a cautious approach amid a backdrop of mutual distrust.

Reportedly, the U.S. dismissed claims that it had agreed to release frozen Iranian assets, while Iran's delegates emphasized demands including compensation and operational control of the strait. The outcome of these discussions holds extensive geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)