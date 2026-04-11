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Escalation Amid Easter Peace: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Border Tensions

Despite a 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire, Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions, injuring five. Russian officials accused Ukraine of violating the truce, while Ukrainian President Zelenskiy expressed a desire for extended peace. Previous ceasefires have seen similar allegations, as U.S.-led negotiations remain stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:48 IST
Escalation Amid Easter Peace: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Border Tensions
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In a disconcerting breach of a ceasefire, Ukrainian drones purportedly targeted Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions, inflicting injuries on five individuals according to Russian officials. The truce, set during the Orthodox Easter period, was intended as a temporary reprieve from ongoing hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the ceasefire, which was also endorsed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. However, suspicions of violations emerged following the attacks, which happened after the truce commenced.

This incident mirrors past attempts at peace, where both sides have accused each other of violations. The ceasefire coincided with stagnated U.S.-led peace talks amid broader geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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