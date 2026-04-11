Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Promises Land Ownership for Displaced Hindu Families

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Pakistan of disintegration, distributed land ownership certificates to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, and announced that Miyanpur village would be renamed Ravindra Nagar. He promised development projects and assured continued support for displaced families in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Promises Land Ownership for Displaced Hindu Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At an event in Miyanpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled Pakistan a 'sinner' and predicted its further disintegration. He distributed land ownership certificates to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, revealing plans to rename Miyanpur village to Ravindra Nagar, honoring Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Yogi Adityanath accused Pakistan of dividing India and punishing minorities while pledging support to displaced families seeking refuge in India. He criticized previous Indian governments for failing to grant displaced families land rights and announced several infrastructure projects to foster development and prosperity in the region.

The Chief Minister highlighted initiatives in Lakhimpur, including the development of a tourism corridor and a medical college. He emphasized providing essential services and financial aid to support displaced families and enhance the quality of life amid ongoing flood relief and disaster compensation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neuville Dominates Rally Croatia Amid Tyre Troubles for Rivals

Neuville Dominates Rally Croatia Amid Tyre Troubles for Rivals

 Global
2
Prisoners Exchanged Amid Easter Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

Prisoners Exchanged Amid Easter Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

 Global
3
Netanyahu Claims 'Historic Achievements' in Countering Iran

Netanyahu Claims 'Historic Achievements' in Countering Iran

 Israel
4
Rory McIlroy: Chasing Back-to-Back Masters Glory

Rory McIlroy: Chasing Back-to-Back Masters Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026