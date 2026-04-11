Uttar Pradesh CM Promises Land Ownership for Displaced Hindu Families

At an event in Miyanpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled Pakistan a 'sinner' and predicted its further disintegration. He distributed land ownership certificates to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, revealing plans to rename Miyanpur village to Ravindra Nagar, honoring Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Yogi Adityanath accused Pakistan of dividing India and punishing minorities while pledging support to displaced families seeking refuge in India. He criticized previous Indian governments for failing to grant displaced families land rights and announced several infrastructure projects to foster development and prosperity in the region.

The Chief Minister highlighted initiatives in Lakhimpur, including the development of a tourism corridor and a medical college. He emphasized providing essential services and financial aid to support displaced families and enhance the quality of life amid ongoing flood relief and disaster compensation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)