Election Commission Orders Major Police Reshuffle in West Bengal

The Election Commission has instituted a sweeping reorganization at the senior level of Kolkata Police and state law enforcement in West Bengal ahead of impending elections. This substantial reshuffle involves the transfer of 12 officers, including the redeployment of key figures within the police hierarchy.

In Kolkata Police, several high-ranking officers were reassigned from their pivotal roles. DIG, CID Soma Das Mitra has been repositioned as Joint Commissioner (Crime) in the Kolkata Police, while Sudip Sarkar, the former DIG (Personnel), takes on the role of Joint Commissioner (Headquarters). Additionally, DIG, Special Task Force Debasmita Das assumes duties as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence).

The Election Commission has also announced the removal of the Deputy Commissioners of the North, South, East, and South-East divisions of Kolkata Police, designating VSR Ananthanag as Deputy Commissioner (South) and Pradip Kumar Yadav as Deputy Commissioner (North). Transfers across various police districts have been a part of this systematic overhaul, underscoring the magnitude of the changes.