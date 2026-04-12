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Costa Rica Welcomes U.S. Deported Migrants Amid Controversy

Costa Rica has begun accepting migrants deported from the U.S. under a new agreement. These migrants come from various countries and will receive primary care upon arrival. The initiative, part of Trump’s deportation policy, has faced opposition due to high costs and humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 05:07 IST
Costa Rica Welcomes U.S. Deported Migrants Amid Controversy
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This weekend marked the arrival of the first group of deported migrants to Costa Rica under a recent U.S.-Costa Rica agreement. Comprising 25 individuals from countries like Albania and Kenya, the group will receive initial assistance from local migration authorities.

The agreement stipulates the reception of up to 25 migrants weekly, with financial backing from the U.S. and support from the International Organization for Migration. This plan is a facet of former President Trump's broader deportation strategy.

The policy has attracted criticism from Democrats and human rights groups, citing the high financial burden on U.S. taxpayers and the potential isolation faced by migrants in unfamiliar lands devoid of familial connections.

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