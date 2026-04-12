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Stalemate in Islamabad: The US-Iran Dialogue Falters

US and Iranian officials concluded 21 hours of intense negotiations in Islamabad without reaching an agreement to end the West Asia conflict. Sticking points included Iran's nuclear aspirations and sanctions relief. The meeting, facilitated by Pakistan, is watched globally for its potential impact on regional security and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:32 IST
Stalemate in Islamabad: The US-Iran Dialogue Falters
US Vice President JD Vance
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance revealed that the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement in talks held in Islamabad aimed at resolving the West Asia conflict. Despite a marathon 21-hour negotiation, significant differences remained unbridged.

Key issues, including Iran's nuclear ambitions and sanctions relief, were central to the stalled discussions. Vance emphasized the US position requiring Iran to commit not to pursue nuclear weapons, a demand Tehran did not accept.

The Pakistan-brokered talks marked the first high-level engagement since 1979 and were closely watched globally. Future discussions remain uncertain as both sides presented unyielding positions despite shared diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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