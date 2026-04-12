Rescue from Rajasthan: Missing Arunachal Teen Found

A missing Arunachal Pradesh teenager has been rescued from Rajasthan's Banswara district, authorities confirmed. The 15-year-old girl, reported missing last December, was found following a detailed police investigation involving both human and technical intelligence.

The case took a turn when police discovered that a 25-year-old man had befriended the girl on Snapchat, subsequently luring her into a relationship. The man has been arrested and brought before Rajasthan's POCSO court, which granted the necessary transit remand for his return to Arunachal.

The rescued minor is now receiving medical attention and has been placed in a shelter home. Police officials commend the investigative team's efforts and emphasize the critical importance of parental awareness regarding online activities of children.