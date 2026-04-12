Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Talks Collapse Amidst Nuclear Standoff

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad ended without a resolution, exacerbating tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions and control of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite a brief ceasefire, both sides remain at odds, with each blaming the other for unmet demands that have global economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:59 IST
U.S.-Iran Talks Collapse Amidst Nuclear Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marathon discussions between the U.S. and Iran concluded fruitlessly in Islamabad, intensifying a fragile ceasefire's precariousness. High-level delegations left without resolving pivotal disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions and the Strait of Hormuz control, which have roiled global oil markets.

Vice President JD Vance, leading the U.S. delegation, underscored disagreement amid stringent American demands, particularly regarding nuclear disarmament. Yet, on-site developments highlighted stark differences, with Iran labeling U.S. demands as 'excessive.'

Despite ongoing exchanges and the presence of high-profile negotiators, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both nations returned home to reconvene strategy. With the Strait remaining a hotspot for military and economic tensions, prospects of renewing talks linger in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

 India
2
Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

 Hungary
3
Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

 India
4
Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026