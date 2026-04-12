U.S.-Iran Talks Collapse Amidst Nuclear Standoff

Marathon discussions between the U.S. and Iran concluded fruitlessly in Islamabad, intensifying a fragile ceasefire's precariousness. High-level delegations left without resolving pivotal disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions and the Strait of Hormuz control, which have roiled global oil markets.

Vice President JD Vance, leading the U.S. delegation, underscored disagreement amid stringent American demands, particularly regarding nuclear disarmament. Yet, on-site developments highlighted stark differences, with Iran labeling U.S. demands as 'excessive.'

Despite ongoing exchanges and the presence of high-profile negotiators, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both nations returned home to reconvene strategy. With the Strait remaining a hotspot for military and economic tensions, prospects of renewing talks linger in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)