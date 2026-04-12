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Swift Justice: Trio Nabbed for Dwarka Expressway Robbery

Delhi Police apprehended three men involved in a robbery amounting to Rs 15 lakh along the Dwarka Expressway, recovering Rs 11.96 lakh. The suspects were identified through CCTV footage and mobile tracking. The accused include Sandeep, Santosh Mehto, and Suraj Sonkar. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:55 IST
Swift Justice: Trio Nabbed for Dwarka Expressway Robbery
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In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police arrested three men linked to a Rs 15 lakh robbery on the Dwarka Expressway. Law enforcement swiftly recovered Rs 11.96 lakh of the stolen amount.

The incident was reported on April 6, near Delhi Apartments, Sector-22. Authorities promptly registered a case on April 9. The investigative team utilized CCTV footage and mobile tracking to pinpoint the suspects.

The first arrest was made with Sandeep (29), who revealed the role of his accomplice, Santosh Mehto (29). Mehto was subsequently arrested from a hotel in Nangloi. Police unraveled Rs 10 lakh and a mobile phone from him. The third suspect, Suraj Sonkar (23), was caught in Sadar Bazar, with Rs 1.96 lakh retrieved from him. Further probes are ongoing to check for links to other cases.

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