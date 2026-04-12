Controversial Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Official Sparks Tension

In a move sparking immediate backlash, Israel's far-right police minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the contentious Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. His actions were aimed at increasing Jewish worshippers' access, inciting a wave of condemnation from Jordanian and Palestinian officials.

The compound, a focal point of geopolitical sensitivity in the Middle East, is revered in both Judaism and Islam, known respectively as Temple Mount and the third-holiest Islamic site. A long-standing agreement managed by a Jordanian religious foundation mandates Jewish visitors can enter but prohibits prayer.

Ben-Gvir's visit and subsequent statements, positioning himself as a dominant figure at the site, have prompted the Jordanian foreign ministry to label his actions a breach of protocol and a desecration. Palestinian authorities echoed this sentiment, warning of potential regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)