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Controversial Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Official Sparks Tension

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has stirred controversy, drawing condemnation from Jordan and the Palestinians. The site holds religious significance for both Jews and Muslims. Ben-Gvir's actions reignite fears of potential unrest by challenging the status quo agreement at the sensitive holy site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:23 IST
Controversial Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Official Sparks Tension
Itamar Ben-Gvir

In a move sparking immediate backlash, Israel's far-right police minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the contentious Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. His actions were aimed at increasing Jewish worshippers' access, inciting a wave of condemnation from Jordanian and Palestinian officials.

The compound, a focal point of geopolitical sensitivity in the Middle East, is revered in both Judaism and Islam, known respectively as Temple Mount and the third-holiest Islamic site. A long-standing agreement managed by a Jordanian religious foundation mandates Jewish visitors can enter but prohibits prayer.

Ben-Gvir's visit and subsequent statements, positioning himself as a dominant figure at the site, have prompted the Jordanian foreign ministry to label his actions a breach of protocol and a desecration. Palestinian authorities echoed this sentiment, warning of potential regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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