Controversial Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Official Sparks Tension
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has stirred controversy, drawing condemnation from Jordan and the Palestinians. The site holds religious significance for both Jews and Muslims. Ben-Gvir's actions reignite fears of potential unrest by challenging the status quo agreement at the sensitive holy site.
In a move sparking immediate backlash, Israel's far-right police minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the contentious Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. His actions were aimed at increasing Jewish worshippers' access, inciting a wave of condemnation from Jordanian and Palestinian officials.
The compound, a focal point of geopolitical sensitivity in the Middle East, is revered in both Judaism and Islam, known respectively as Temple Mount and the third-holiest Islamic site. A long-standing agreement managed by a Jordanian religious foundation mandates Jewish visitors can enter but prohibits prayer.
Ben-Gvir's visit and subsequent statements, positioning himself as a dominant figure at the site, have prompted the Jordanian foreign ministry to label his actions a breach of protocol and a desecration. Palestinian authorities echoed this sentiment, warning of potential regional destabilization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy at Al-Aqsa: Minister's Visit Sparks Tensions
Election Controversy: Cash-for-Vote Allegations Shake Kuttanad
Stalemate in Islamabad: Unyielding Stands Define US-Iran Peace Talks
Controversy Erupts Over Kayamkulam Accident Aftermath
Political Play: Controversy Over Women's Reservation in Parliament