India Stands Firm: Rejects China's Imaginary Claims on Arunachal Pradesh
India has dismissed China's attempts to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting they are part of Indian territory. The External Affairs Ministry emphasized that such actions from China cannot change the reality and harm bilateral relations. India calls for China to avoid actions that negatively impact mutual understanding.
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- India
In a firm statement issued on Sunday, India denounced China's renaming of several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, affirming that these areas are part of Indian territory. The Indian government urged China to cease actions that could negatively influence bilateral relations and mutual understanding.
The External Affairs Ministry, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, stressed that China's attempts to assign fictitious names to these places are unfounded and cannot change the reality of their being integral to India. Jaiswal highlighted that any such efforts aim to introduce false claims and narratives.
New Delhi voiced its concerns over how these actions from Beijing detract from ongoing efforts to stabilize and normalize India-China relations. India reiterated its stance, encouraging China to avoid measures that inject negativity into the countries' relationship.
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