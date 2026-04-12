In a bitter continuation of the four-year war, Russia and Ukraine traded accusations on Sunday regarding breaches of the recently declared 32-hour ceasefire, highlighting the frail nature of the truce intended for Orthodox Easter.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported nearly 2000 ceasefire violations, while Ukraine claimed over 1,700 drone and 479 shelling attacks from the Russian forces. Notably, the ceasefire was intended to align with Orthodox Easter festivities observed by both nations.

Despite the truce, the scars of war persist. Ukrainian forces such as those from the 65th brigade in Zaporizhzhia faced ongoing disruptions from Russian reconnaissance drones, hindering recovery operations. In the crossfire, reports surfaced of civilian injuries on both sides, further escalating tensions.