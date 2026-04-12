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Legal Battle in Delhi High Court: Kejriwal Challenges Justice's Presence

The Delhi High Court is set to review a plea from Arvind Kejriwal and others, seeking Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from hearing a CBI petition against their discharge in a liquor policy case. Kejriwal claims potential bias, while the CBI argues against baseless allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:34 IST
Legal Battle in Delhi High Court: Kejriwal Challenges Justice's Presence
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The Delhi High Court will deliberate on Monday over a plea filed by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others, who have been discharged in a liquor policy case. They are seeking to have Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma recuse herself from hearing the CBI's petition against the trial court's decision.

Kejriwal, supported by AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak, argues there is an apprehension that Justice Sharma may not conduct an impartial hearing. The plea comes after the trial court previously discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia, and 21 others, criticizing the CBI's investigation.

The CBI has responded by condemning the claims as unfounded, framing them as an attempt to discredit the court's authority. Chief Justice Upadhyaya denied Kejriwal's request to transfer the case, emphasizing the decision on recusal should rest with Justice Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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