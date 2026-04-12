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Dramatic Rescue: Trapped Juvenile's Narrow Escape in Clinic Break-in Attempt

A suspected juvenile burglar got stuck between a shutter and a wall during an attempted clinic robbery in Indirapuram. After hours of effort, local authorities rescued the boy, who is now in critical condition at a government hospital. No formal complaint has been lodged by the clinic owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:11 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Trapped Juvenile's Narrow Escape in Clinic Break-in Attempt
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  • India

A juvenile burglar, suspected of attempting a robbery at a clinic in Indirapuram, found himself in a precarious situation when he got wedged between a shutter and a wall early Saturday.

The incident sparked a lengthy rescue operation by the fire department, which ended successfully when the boy was extricated and taken to a government hospital in critical condition.

Dr. Pawan Sharma, the clinic owner, has not filed a complaint. According to police, the youth will not be placed in a juvenile home unless an FIR is registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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