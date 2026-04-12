Massive Paper Leak Scandal Uncovered in Jharkhand

A significant paper leak scandal has rocked the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination, resulting in the arrest of 159 candidates and five others. The incident occurred after Ranchi SSP received information about a suspicious gathering in Rargaon.

Reports indicate that the candidates were offered pre-exam access to question papers in exchange for Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh each, facilitated by a gang allegedly involved in multiple such incidents across India. Printed and digital copies of the question papers were confiscated during the arrests.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, led by Chairman Prashant Kumar, confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Authorities continue to crack down on this widespread malpractice, with the chief suspect linked to previous high-profile exam leak cases.