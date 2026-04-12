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Tragic End: Elderly Woman Robbed and Killed After Accepting Lift Offer

An elderly woman was killed and robbed by a man who offered her a lift. The suspect, now in custody, confessed to the crime after being injured during a police encounter. The victim's body was found in a forested area, and the suspect was apprehended with the victim's belongings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:14 IST
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Robbed and Killed After Accepting Lift Offer
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  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman fell victim to a horrifying crime after she accepted a ride from a stranger who promised to drop her at her destination. The man, identified as Zeeshan, led her to a secluded forested area where he allegedly killed her to steal her belongings, including Rs 2,000 and a mobile phone.

The police uncovered the incident after the woman's body, later identified as Kashmiri Devi, was discovered along the Sherkot-Afzalgarh road. Utilizing CCTV footage and information from local informants, the authorities tracked down the suspect.

Upon being apprehended, Zeeshan purportedly opened fire on the police, resulting in a retaliatory response that injured him. While in custody, the suspect confessed to his intentions of robbery and the murder of the elderly woman in the forest.

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