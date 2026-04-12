Empowering Women: A Visionary Legislative Leap

In a significant statement on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hailed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' as a historic and visionary legislative move, poised to boost women's participation in policymaking.

During a gathering at his residence, Sharma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the passing of the Act, which is set to reserve one-third of legislative seats for women, thus bolstering their leadership roles. He emphasized that this Act will enhance women's presence in decision-making processes, crucial for India's development by 2047.

Sharma also spotlighted various welfare initiatives initiated post-2014 that emphasize women's dignity, safety, and empowerment, naming schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao as pivotal to these efforts. At the state level, he highlighted programs like the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana that aim to economically empower women, revealing that over 16 lakh women in Rajasthan have prospered as 'lakhpati didis.'