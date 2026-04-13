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Easter Ceasefire Crumbles Under Heavy Fire in Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine trade accusations of violating a 32-hour ceasefire intended to honor Orthodox Easter. Despite the truce, both sides report hundreds of drone and artillery attacks. Efforts to collect fallen soldiers' bodies are hindered by ongoing hostilities, raising concerns over the ceasefire's efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:06 IST
Easter Ceasefire Crumbles Under Heavy Fire in Ukraine Conflict
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Amidst the backdrop of an agreed 32-hour ceasefire for Orthodox Easter, Russia and Ukraine have both reported massive violations of the truce, with over a thousand drone and shelling attacks documented shortly after it went into effect.

The Russian defense ministry reported nearly 2,000 violations overnight, while Ukraine's military cited hundreds of shelling incidents and drone strikes. The continued fighting severely hampered recovery efforts for fallen soldiers, leaving bodies unretrieved due to ongoing threats.

Both authorities have accused each other of ignoring the agreed pause. Official reports indicate civilian casualties in various regions, and the Kremlin has framed the ceasefire as a mere humanitarian gesture, with plans to resume hostilities immediately after its designated end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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