High Tensions at the Strait of Hormuz: U.S.-Iran Diplomatic Standoff

In a dramatic announcement, President Donald Trump declared a U.S. Navy blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions following unsuccessful negotiations with Iran to cease hostilities.

Threatening retaliation against vessels paying Iran's tolls and Iran's alleged mine placements, Trump intensified pressure on Tehran, endangering a tenuous ceasefire.

Iran, unfazed by Trump's threats, warned of forceful responses to any military action. As discussions continue, global economies watch nervously, concerned about potential disruptions and rising oil prices caused by existing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)