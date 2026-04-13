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Drone Diplomacy: Ceasefire Chaos Amid Orthodox Easter

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating a 32-hour ceasefire coinciding with Orthodox Easter, citing thousands of drone and shelling attacks. Despite a mutual agreement to pause hostilities, both sides reported continuous breaches. Leaders emphasized the ceasefire as a humanitarian gesture while preparing to resume fighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 02:32 IST
Drone Diplomacy: Ceasefire Chaos Amid Orthodox Easter
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In a tense escalation of hostilities, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations during the 32-hour truce meant to honor Orthodox Easter. The ceasefire was marred by significant drone and shelling attacks just as it commenced on Saturday.

The Russian Defense Ministry documented 1,971 ceasefire breaches overnight into Sunday, while Ukraine's military reported a staggering total of 7,696 violations by Russian forces throughout the truce. The Ukrainian military detailed 1,355 artillery shelling incidents and 6,226 strikes by attack drones, though no air strikes were noted.

Amid mounting casualties and injuries in both nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov maintained the truce was a 'humanitarian gesture' by President Putin, marking the continuation of tensions till the temporary agreement ends. Fighting is anticipated to resume with high alert readiness once the truce concludes.

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