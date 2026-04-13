Australia's Non-Role in Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia has not been asked by the United States to participate in a proposed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to the U.S. Navy to begin blockading the strait.

The U.S. decision came after lengthy discussions with Iran failed to yield a resolution to their ongoing conflict. The closure signifies increased tensions in the region, highlighting the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

Albanese assured that no requests have been received regarding Australia's involvement. The Prime Minister made these comments during an interview with Channel Nine, reinforcing Australia's independent stance amidst global geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)