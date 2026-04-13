Dollar Surges Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

In early Asian trade on Monday, the U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level in a week amid rising geopolitical tensions with Iran. The greenback climbed as peace talks faltered, prompting a prospective U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, surged 0.5% to 99.187. Meanwhile, the euro decreased by 0.5% to $1.1667, the British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3383, and other currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars also weakened.

Following failed negotiations, President Trump announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the blockade would commence, affecting maritime traffic to and from Iran. Analysts linked the broad-based dollar rally to a 'risk-off' market mood.