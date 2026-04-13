Dollar Surges Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
The U.S. dollar hit a one-week high as tensions escalated between the U.S. and Iran, with failed peace talks leading to a blockade of Iranian ports by the U.S. Navy. The dollar's strength was reflected against six currencies, as the euro, pound, and other currencies fell.
In early Asian trade on Monday, the U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level in a week amid rising geopolitical tensions with Iran. The greenback climbed as peace talks faltered, prompting a prospective U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, surged 0.5% to 99.187. Meanwhile, the euro decreased by 0.5% to $1.1667, the British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3383, and other currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars also weakened.
Following failed negotiations, President Trump announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the blockade would commence, affecting maritime traffic to and from Iran. Analysts linked the broad-based dollar rally to a 'risk-off' market mood.
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