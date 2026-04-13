Goa Byelection Controversy: Congress Appeals to Supreme Court
The Opposition Congress has petitioned the Supreme Court against the cancellation of the Ponda assembly seat byelection in Goa. The Bombay High Court quashed the election notification due to the legislative term nearing its end. Congress accuses the ruling BJP of manipulating the system to prevent the election.
- Country:
- India
The Opposition Congress has taken the battle to the Supreme Court following the cancellation of the Ponda assembly seat byelection in Goa, announced party leader Girish Chodankar on Monday.
This action arises from a Special Leave Petition filed by Dr. Ketan Bhatikar, the Congress candidate for the Ponda seat, challenging the Bombay High Court order that nullified the bypoll. The High Court's decision cited the Representation of the People Act, given the legislative assembly's term expiration in less than a year.
The cancellation of the election, which was slated for April 9 following the death of BJP MLA Ravi Naik, stirred controversy. The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of conspiring with the Election Commission of India to halt the byelection and infringe upon democratic practices.
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