Sikkim's Commitment to Women's Reservation Act

Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, has promised the BJP support from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha during Parliament discussions regarding the Women's Reservation Act.

A special three-day session, from April 16 to 18, aims to introduce amendments to the Women's Reservation Act to allow implementation by 2029. Subba stressed the revolutionary impact of increased female participation in governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with Subba on this legislative reform which Parliament passed previously, targeting 33% of seats for women in Lok Sabha. Further changes will enable these provisions by the 2029 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)