Left Menu

Sikkim's Commitment to Women's Reservation Act

Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim's MP, assures BJP of support for the Women's Reservation Act. A special session will discuss amendments for its 2029 implementation. Subba highlights the impact on inclusivity and governance, emphasizing women's greater roles in lawmaking. Amendments aim to enforce reservation by the 2029 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:16 IST
Sikkim's Commitment to Women's Reservation Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, has promised the BJP support from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha during Parliament discussions regarding the Women's Reservation Act.

A special three-day session, from April 16 to 18, aims to introduce amendments to the Women's Reservation Act to allow implementation by 2029. Subba stressed the revolutionary impact of increased female participation in governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with Subba on this legislative reform which Parliament passed previously, targeting 33% of seats for women in Lok Sabha. Further changes will enable these provisions by the 2029 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

 Germany
2
Tragedy Strikes Jhelum: Search for Drowned Brothers

Tragedy Strikes Jhelum: Search for Drowned Brothers

 India
3
ASEAN Calls for Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

ASEAN Calls for Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

 Indonesia
4
Doctor's Dual Identity on Wheels: Flip Number Plate Scam Uncovered

Doctor's Dual Identity on Wheels: Flip Number Plate Scam Uncovered

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026