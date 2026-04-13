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Supreme Court to Review Biometric Voting Proposal

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the current voting identification system, suggesting biometric verification to prevent voter fraud. The plea argues that duplicate and ghost voting undermine electoral integrity. The court has sought responses from relevant parties regarding its potential implementation in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:35 IST
Supreme Court to Review Biometric Voting Proposal
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  • India

The Supreme Court has announced its intention to hear a plea advocating for the implementation of a biometric identification system at polling stations. The plea aims to address issues such as duplicate and ghost voting, which allegedly compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi clarified that the proposed changes could not be considered for the nearing state Assembly elections. However, they acknowledged the need to explore such measures before the upcoming parliamentary and state elections.

The court has called for responses from the Centre, Election Commission, and various states on the petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, which emphasizes the substantial impact of electoral malpractices on citizen rights and the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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