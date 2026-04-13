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Noida Protests: A Violent Wage Uprising

Violent protests erupted in Noida as factory workers demanded wage hikes, leading to vandalism and traffic paralysis. Authorities have ensured police deployment to restore order and emphasized labor welfare measures, including double overtime pay, as efforts continue to stabilize the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:34 IST
Noida Protests: A Violent Wage Uprising
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On Monday, Noida witnessed violent protests as factory workers demanding wage hikes resorted to vandalism and stone pelting, blocking roads and causing massive traffic snarls. The protests, occurring in areas like Phase 2 and Sector 60, also involved setting vehicles ablaze, according to police reports.

Authorities reacted swiftly with a heavy police presence to control the unrest, ensuring safety and order in industrial zones. District Magistrate Medha Roopam attended meetings with industrial representatives to safeguard workers' rights, emphasizing enhanced labor welfare. Measures such as mandatory double overtime pay and timely wage distribution were highlighted as part of the government's response.

Security was intensified at Delhi's border points to prevent the spillover of unrest. Police cooperation between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh was robust, with strict monitoring of entry points and vehicle checks. Authorities appealed for calm and warned against spreading rumors as efforts to counsel the workers continue.

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